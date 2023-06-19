Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Walthamstow.

Police were called at around 22:45hrs on Saturday, 17 June, to shots fired in Blackhorse Lane, E17.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as critical.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating supported by colleagues from the North East Command Unit. Cordons are in place in and around Blackhorse Lane as forensic examination of the scene continues.

There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8299/17Jun or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

Following the shooting, a Section 60 was authorised to assist officers as they work to keep people in Walthamstow safe. This will remain in force until 12:00hrs on Sunday, 18 June, and additional officers are in the area.