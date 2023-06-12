Detectives are investigating an incident in which a man was dragged from a vehicle and left at a petrol station in Enfield. They are appealing for drivers who were in the area on Saturday morning to check dashcam footage.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service shortly after 09:00hrs on Saturday, 10 June, to a man collapsed on the forecourt of a BP petrol station in Bullsmoor Lane, Enfield.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by LAS. His condition is critical.

An investigation is under way led by detectives from the Met’s North Area CID.

Detectives have established that a silver Mercedes drove into the garage shortly before 05:00hrs. The driver of the Mercedes pulled the other man from the vehicle and left him on the ground in the petrol station before driving off.

The man, who has no visible injuries, appears to have remained at the location until emergency services were called later that morning.

The Mercedes and the driver have been traced. A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances. Anyone who was driving in the area before 5am on Saturday morning is asked to check dashcam footage for any material that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with footage, or witnesses who saw anything suspicious, are asked to call 101, ref 2156/10jun. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.