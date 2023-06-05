Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was sexually assaulted on Parliament Hill.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a male near to the Parliament Hill Viewpoint at approximately 22:45hrs on Saturday, 3 June.

The male is described as aged in his late teens, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone, from the local policing team in Camden, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries, including a trawl for CCTV and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We believe there were a large number of teenagers on Parliament Hill at the time of the assault and it’s thought the victim and suspect were part of different friendship groups.

“I am asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or has information about the incident, to contact us immediately. I would also encourage parents of children who were in the area last night to ask them if they can assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7852/03Jun. You can also direct message @MetCC on Twitter. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.