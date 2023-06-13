Officers are appealing for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail to stop collision in Cheshunt to come forward.

The incident occurred southbound on the A10, at around 9.45pm on Monday 5 June.

It was reported that a vehicle and a pedestrian had collided.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, sustained serious life changing injuries which will require substantial rehabilitation.

The vehicle, believed to be a silver/grey 4×4, did not stop at the scene.

PC Andy Hendley, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and we are appealing for the driver to please come forward.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, stopped to help, or who may have captured dash cam footage. If you have any information at all which may assist us in identifying the driver or vehicle, please contact me via email.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 844 of 5 June.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).