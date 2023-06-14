Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a man was found in the street with critical injuries.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 16:11hrs on Saturday, 10 June to an address in Tottenham.

A 24-year-old man was at the location with head injuries, he was taken to hospital where his condition is now life threatening.

As a result of enquiries police discovered the man had been found by a member of the public lying face down in the street on High Cross Road, Tottenham Hale, N17.

A relative had phoned the injured man and a member of the public had picked up his phone and reported the man lying unconscious.

The relative then went to the scene, collected the injured man and drove him to his house where he then called an ambulance.

There were a number of witnesses at the scene, but they had already left when officers arrived and police have not be able to trace them.

The injured man is thought to be of Turkish descent, medium build, bald head with black moustache and beard.

He was wearing a white vest, black jacket, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective Inspector Oliver Franks from North Area CID said: “Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we have not been able to trace witnesses to this incident and we urgently need to understand what has happened. It is important to remember that we are keeping an open mind about how the man was injured.

“We know there were people at the scene and we are appealing for those people to come forward and tell us what they saw. We believe the critical times are between 12:45hrs to 14:00hrs and we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and thinks they may have seen this man, or were driving through and may have dash cam footage. This man is critically ill and we urgently need the public to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5166/10JUN

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.