The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus, in association with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, invites you to our annual public meeting in the House of Commons.

The event will be an opportunity to engage with, and hear from, Members of Parliament about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue.

Title: Cyprus as a Regional Actor: Prospects, Challenges and Developments

Date: Tuesday 18th July 2023, 7pm

Location: Houses of Parliament

Guest Speaker: H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr Constantinos Kombos

You can register your attendance by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyprus-as-a-regional-actor-prospects-challenges-and-developments-tickets-646898299227