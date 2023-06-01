Anna Vissi celebrates half a century of her music career this year and she will mark the occasion with three massive anniversary concerts – at the Theatro Gis in Thessaloniki on 10th July, at the Petra’s Theatre in Athens on 12th July, and at the Europe Square in her hometown Larnaca, Cyprus, on 30th September.

The Cypriot superstar shared the news with her fans in a recent post on her Instagram account, where she also thanked them for supporting her on her musical journey.

Anna has hundreds of hit singles and countless live performances under her belt.

She will be joined on stage for the special concerts by Nikos Karvelas, her ex-husband and the man who has penned most of her songs.