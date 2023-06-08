Angelina Jolie has been cast as legendary opera star Maria Callas, in a new biopic by Pablo Larraín.

Maria will tell “the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

It is yet to be confirmed whether Angelina will provide any vocals for the film, or if the singing will be dubbed by an opera singer or Callas’ own recordings will be used.

Callas remains one of opera’s most adored figures. A leading exponent of the bel canto works of Bellini and Rossini, the New York-born Greek soprano was also widely celebrated for her Verdi and Pucciniinterpretations; a recording of her singing Tosca in 1952 is considered unparalleled.