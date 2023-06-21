Mike Hajimichael, famously known as Haji Mike, will be in London next month to perform an exclusive gig at My Time in Palmers Green (375 Green Lanes, London N13 4JG).

A professor at the University of Nicosia, as well as DJ, performer, poet, song writer and author, Haji Mike will be giving an acoustic performance and a book talk on Sunday 2 July at 7pm.

Come along, chill out and enjoy the evening with good food and hot and cold beverages.

For further information, please call 020 8886 6994 or email [email protected]

Born in Marathovouno, Cyprus, and raised in London, England, Haji Mike – ‘The Vrakaman’ – is one of the most well-known artists in the far eastern Mediterranean island. He is on YouTube, Soundcloud, Twitter, Facebook, iTunes, Bandcamp et al. He’s been on the BBC (Rhythms Of The World TV Programme, and Andy Kershaw live radio sessions) and has graced many radio stations land and net based.

Lyrically he has appeared on many artists creations, not only on dub, but hip hop, acid funk, dance and world music. He’s toured extensively throughout the world in South Africa, Japan, UK, Jamaica, Greece, USA, Ireland, France, Portugal and his homeland, Cyprus.

Currently he DJ’s on 3 stations weekly including Nice Up Radio, Riddim 1 Radio and Feel It Radio.

Haji Mike is also an Associate Professor Head of The Department of Communications at The University of Nicosia, and has lectured at conferences throughout the world. He recently completed the book ‘Bob Marley and Media Representation and Audiences’.

The latest project featuring Haji Mike is called ‘Sharka’ by Chaka Chouka, an online collaboration with Simon Webster, Bernard O’neill, and Mouna Eddrou. It’s a scintillating mix of reggae, Moroccan music and funk and has lyrics in four different languages. Listening to the album will infuse your senses with a unique blend of flavours from the Caribbean, North Africa and the Middle East.