Totally original and utterly compelling, with a voice all of its own, The Fury is the outstanding new thriller from the no.1 internationally bestselling author of The Silent Patient, UK Cypriot Alex Michaelides.

This is a tale of murder. Or maybe that’s not quite true. At its heart, it’s a love story, isn’t it?

One spring morning, reclusive ex-movie star Lana Farrar invites a small group of her closest friends for a weekend away, on her small private island, just off the coast of Mykonos, Greece.

Beneath the surface, old friendships conceal violent passions and resentments. And in forty-eight hours, one of them will be dead.

But that was just the beginning…You may think you know this story. Think again.

Dangerously charming narrator Elliot Chase has more than one trick up his sleeve – and even he won’t see this ending coming.

Alex Michaelides was born and raised in Cyprus and now lives in London. He has an M.A. in English literature from Trinity College, Cambridge University, and an M.A. in screenwriting from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles.

His first novel, The Silent Patient, was the biggest-selling debut in the world in 2019. It spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list and sold in a record-breaking fifty countries. It has also been optioned for film by Plan B.

His second novel, The Maidens, has been optioned for television by Miramax Television and Stone Village.