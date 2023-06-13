An ambitious project is set to propel Cyprus’s public transportation system into the 21st century, upgrading bus stops across the island.

The €60 million project aims to put an end to years of citizens enduring unfavourable conditions while waiting for buses under the scorching sun or pouring rain.

Transport Minister, Alexis Vafeades, emphasised the rights of public transportation users to be served under decent conditions. Highlighting the significance of the project, the minister expressed his hope that citizens would start viewing buses in a more positive light. The comprehensive modernisation of the entire transportation system, including service improvements, is a concrete step towards this vision, with more developments on the horizon, he noted.

Anticipated timelines suggest that bids for the project will be awarded by the end of the month, paving the way for preparatory work to commence. Construction is expected to kick off in 2024.

However, in line with customary procedures for large-scale projects, potential appeals before the Tenders Review Authority might slightly delay the bid award process, necessitating a period of 4-5 months to hear and consider stakeholder opinions before reaching a final decision.

Key Project Highlights

Over the course of five years, the project will cover urban areas as well as communities, including the Troodos region. Following the completion of the five-year construction phase, an additional ten-year maintenance period will be implemented.

The contracted company responsible for the project aims to construct approximately 1,000 shelters annually, culminating in the creation of around 5,100 bus stops by the end of the five-year period.

Priority will be given to the installation of new bus stops and shelters along busy public transportation routes, ensuring efficient service and convenience for commuters.

The comprehensive project includes the establishment of the following facilities:

350 state-of-the-art smart stops

1,350 new small shelters

650 new large shelters

100 new large shelters specifically designed for mountainous areas

Restoration of 600 existing large shelters2,000 simplified stops

Integration of photovoltaic systems

Installation of 500 electronic signs

Placement of 450 trash bins

Provision of 200 bike racks and 20 bike stations

Construction and enhancement of pedestrian pavements surrounding the bus stops

In tandem with the installation of new bus stops, existing stops will be diligently maintained and repurposed for secondary roads with lower bus traffic. Dilapidated stops will be recycled to ensure sustainable and efficient utilization of resources.

Funding for the project is a collaborative effort, with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) contributing 65% of the finances, while the remaining 35% will be sourced from national funds.