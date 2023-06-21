Change happens in life, but did you know that there are some changes that you need to tell your home insurance provider to make sure you’re still covered? To help, we have gathered some key points below. Remember to always check your policy documents for more specifics and, if you are unsure, give us a call and we will be happy to help.

Life changes: It is important you let us know if your address changes, but that’s not the only life change we need to know about. For example, we also need to know if your property is no longer your main home or if your occupation changes. We would also need to know if you or your family plan to use your home for anything other than living and doing business administration in.

If you or your family plan to let or sublet your home, or if you no longer live in it, it is really important you let us know. Remember, if we do not have the most up to date details, a claim may be not be approved due to incorrect material facts.

Home changes: Customers often forget to tell us if they have acquired a new, high value object. This could be a piece of jewellery or furniture that has a value of more than £2000. If you do not tell us about these objects, they may not be covered in the event of loss or theft – in or away from the home.

Another change that people often forget to tell us about is building work. You must tell us before any building work, conversions, renovations, demolition or extensions happening at your home. It is especially important that you tell us if it will change the number of bedrooms or bathrooms that you have. You will not need to tell us if the work is only redecoration, maintenance or to replace existing kitchen or bathroom fittings that won’t affect your walls, ceilings or floors.

If things have changed and your home will be left unoccupied or unfurnished for more than 30 days in a row, you will need to tell us. This is important because burglaries and break-ins are more likely to happen in empty properties.

Changes to your situation: Finally, it is important you tell us if there are any changes in your situation or anyone else’s that you live with. For example, if you or your family have been declared bankrupt or if there have been any bankruptcy proceedings against you or your family in a county court or similar, you will need to tell us. Likewise, you must let us know if you or anyone in your family have been convicted of any offence other than a driving offence.

Remember, this is not a complete list – you should always check your Policy Wording document and you can contact us if you are not sure on whether a change in your life or circumstances will have an effect on your policy.