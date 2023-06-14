UK Cypriot Alexandros Beshonges is appearing in the cast of The Bodyguard UK and Ireland Tour.

Alexandros was born in Nicosia, Cyprus; his father is from Agios Amvrosios, Kerynia, and his mother from Nicosia, now living in London. He attended the Grammar School of Nicosia from the age of 5 to 18. During that time, he joined the Shakallis Dance School where he gained a general dance education in traditional Cypriot dancing, Greek dancing, Latin, Flamenco and other genres.

At the age of 14, Alexandros started teaching and choreographing for Shakallis Dance School. He entered his own teams in dance competitions, achieving and gaining first places in solo, duets and group categories in various genres. He had the opportunity to attend international and traditional dance festivals around the world with the school, including France and The Netherlands.

After his school years, he completed his military service during which time he also managed to gain a full scholarship to attend a short course in Dance and Musical Theatre in Cyprus, at Cyprus Performing Arts. During his military service, he used his days off to fly out to the UK and audition for dance/musical theatre colleges. He was accepted into six musical theatre colleges with full funding/scholarship awards.

Alexandros graduated with a first class BA(Hons) in Musical Theatre, a Trinity Diploma and a DDE teaching qualification from Laine Theatre Arts in July 2020. He has been a live show finalist on So You Think Can Dance! whilst still in professional training.

Alexandros has had professional opportunities and experiences including playing the role of Starkey in Peter Pan, ensemble/under-studying Colleen in Cinderella, featured male dancer in the Edinburgh Fringe hit show, Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show, as well as corporate work with Sellador Worldwide.

Alexandros made his West End debut when he appeared at the Novello Theatre as Pepper in Mamma Mia!

Theatre credits include: Pepper in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre, West End), Leo in The Blood Club (Vaults Theatre), Starkey in Peter Pan (Civic Theatre), OLAM Gala experience (Raffles Singapore) ‘Wannabe’ The Spice Girls Show (Assembly Rooms), Cinderella (Yvonne Arnaud), Cinderella (Horsham Capitol)

TV credits include: So You Think You Can Dance Finalist (Kappa Studios), Queens Platinum Jubilee Closing Act (BBC/SKY), Halkina Hronia (Rik Studios), Abba New Music Release Tribute (BBC Breakfast), Life is not Loose Series with Jane Moore (Loose Women ITV), Gangs Of London (Sky Atlantic)

Workshops include: House of Flamenka (Arlene Phillips), The Only Way Out (David Thatcher Maglione, Bryan Knowlton)

Online Platforms credits include: Justin (La la life games YouTube channel), Middle Burger (Bills Restaurant commercial), Away from You (Charlotte Dos Santos music video clip)

Alexandros is thrilled to be making his Tour debut with The Bodyguard and would like to thank his family, teachers and friends for being part of his journey!