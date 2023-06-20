The picture is of six Alexandra Park School (APS) pupils and two Haringey Libraries staff stood outside Alexandra Park Library, with each of them holding up a book from the library.

Pupils from Alexandra Park School (APS) have entered a unique collaboration with their local library nearby (Alexandra Park Library) as part of an ongoing ‘Reading Olympics’ challenge at the school.

Every class in Years 7 and 8 have visited the recently refurbished and renovated facility, where they were encouraged to sign up and borrow a book from the wide range available – from non-fiction, graphic novels to the more traditional ones.

Headteacher Michael McKenzie commented:

At APS, we take literacy extremely seriously as we believe it gives our students the best life chances going forward. We realised that since lockdown and the library refurbishment, many of our students have missed out on the chance to join Haringey libraries and take advantage of all the fantastic opportunities they offer young people. As part of the local community ourselves, we decided to remedy that together with the help of the library’s knowledgeable staff.

APS Librarian Laura Davenport added:

We have a well-stocked library at APS, but Haringey libraries offer our students and all young people a great additional service. Young people can borrow up to 15 books from across Haringey’s nine libraries and from any library within the Greater London area as well as make use of the quiet study areas, which encourages their independent learning. Best of all, it’s absolutely free!