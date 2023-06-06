AKEL does not engage in destructive and populist opposition, but seeks through the elaboration of specific proposals, measures and policies to address and offer alternatives to all the big and secondary problems and issues affecting everything from the Cyprus problem to peoples day to day concerns and issues.

This time AKEL with a letter of the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides outlined AKEL’s concrete proposals on issues concerning the Turkish Cypriot community and bicommunal relations which has been made public.

Here follows the letter:

“…As we had proposed during the recent meeting of the National Council, we are sending you a series of proposals on issues concerning the Turkish Cypriot community and bicommunal relations.

Invariably, the Republic of Cyprus has an essential political duty to preserve and promote issues concerning the Turkish Cypriot community, which constitutes an integral part of the Cypriot people. In addition, despite the fact that the conditions of the unacceptable partitionist status quo continue, the prospect of the reunification of our homeland makes both the safeguarding of the harmonious relationship of the Republic of Cyprus with the Turkish Cypriots and the strengthening of the trust between the two communities within the context of the efforts for a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem imperative.

The socio-economic situation in the occupied territories, the policies of cultural and economic assimilation and the wider dependence on Turkey are exacerbating the multiple problems the Turkish Cypriot community is facing. Within this framework, the Republic of Cyprus has an additional role to provide a way forward, to the extent that the current political circumstances permit, so that Turkish Cypriots do not turn to Turkey, but to the Republic of Cyprus for the solution of the various problems they face.

In addition, the UN Secretary General’s statement contained in his recent Report that “the parties are urged to reduce the current obstacles to bi-communal contacts and urges the parties to agree on and implement further Confidence Building Measures that can contribute to an environment conducive to a solution of the Cyprus problem” must be taken seriously into account.

A series of proposals are subsequently listed below on issues concerning both the relations of Turkish Cypriots with the Republic of Cyprus, as well as bi-communal relations too.

1. Public service and the Turkish language

– Establishment of a Turkish Cypriot Affairs Office to deal with issues concerning the Republic of Cyprus’ relations with the Turkish Cypriot community.

– A special telephone line should be set up for Turkish language speakers in relation to emergency services (police, fire brigade, hospitals, etc.)

– Extension of the use of the Turkish language in documents, applications and certificates of the public sector. It has been ascertained that many applications do not exist in the Turkish language.

– Further integration of Turkish Cypriots in public sector sectors (e.g. teaching the Turkish language in schools, State Institutes of Further Education KIE, etc.) where this is deemed necessary for promoting issues that concern the Turkish Cypriot community.

2. Green Line Regulation

– Expansion of the list of products and services that are permitted under the Green Line Regulation.

– Training courses for Turkish Cypriot producers/traders on complying with the European acquis with the involvement of relevant bodies of the Republic of Cyprus (e.g. State General Laboratory, Ministry of Agriculture etc.).

3. Checkpoints

– Opening of new checkpoints. Speed up the discussion at the level of the competent bi-communal Technical Committee for the opening of checkpoints in Nicosia for pedestrians and vehicles (Paphos Gate, Famagusta Gate, Mia Milia), Pyroi and Kokkina.

– Car insurance. Through the competent Technical Committee, regulation of the way Greek Cypriot vehicles driving in the occupied territories are insured in order to tackle the phenomena of profiteering .

– Arrangements for quicker crossing at the checkpoints for Turkish Cypriots working, studying or taking their children to schools in the free areas (fast track procedures ).

4. Labour issues

– Resolve the problems that are presented with various certificates when Turkish Cypriots exercise their rights at the Social Insurance Fund (e.g. marriage certificates etc.)

– Encouraging Turkish Cypriots to train in professions for which there is a need in human resources.

5. Medical care for Turkish Cypriots

Broaden the categories of illnesses that Turkish Cypriots who are not registered in the National Health Scheme (GESY) can be covered, starting with chronic and serious illnesses.

6. Support for bi-communal initiatives

– Establishment of a Fund to support initiatives promoting bi-communal cooperation.

– Culture. Establishment of grant schemes for bi-communal cultural creation. The Deputy Ministry of Culture can introduce special sponsorship funds.

– Sport

– Sponsorship of teams/federations that integrate Turkish Cypriot athletes.

– Incentives should be provided to Turkish Cypriot athletes to join federations/teams operating in the free areas (e.g. cover transport costs etc.).

– Media – Communication

– TV, radio and internet programmes that involve/integrate both communities should be sponsored.

– Bicommunal programmes on the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation RIK.

– Other initiatives. Grant schemes for various initiatives at a society level that have bicommunal cooperation (e.g. environment, education, business activity, etc. as a key characteristic should be promoted.

7. Bicommunal Technical Committees

– The Technical Committees whose work has faded should resume their activity.

– The composition of the Committees where and when needed should be renewed, after an evaluation of their work has been made.

8. Climate of reconciliation and mutual understanding.

Messages that promote intolerance/bigotry in places where the two communities gather frequently should be removed. It is particularly important that the Greek Cypriot side’s will to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Cyprus problem is demonstrated.

9. Education

– The goal of rapprochement and educational programmes that integrate all communities/religious groups of Cyprus should be promoted.

– Facilities for education and training of Turkish Cypriots in State Universities, as well as in the educational Post-secondary Training Centres should be provided.

– The possibility of the participation of Turkish Cypriot pupils/students in the European Erasmus programme through the IHU should be examined.

10. Citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus

We must address the issue of some categories of Turkish Cypriots who are not granted the citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus, such as children of mixed marriages, while at the same time recognising the political difficulty that the danger of the demographic alteration of the population provokes.

In our view, the above proposals represent the main areas of the issues that need to be resolved or promoted by the state.

AKEL is ready for any further clarifications and the submission of additional proposals on specific issues in relation to the above.

Yours sincerely,