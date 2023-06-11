AKEL: Since the President has no respect for the memory of Kostas Papakostas he should at least respect the Court’s decision

4 June 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia



President Christodoulides refrained from replying on the substance of the appointment of Mrs. Aristotelous.

Four days ago, the Nicosia District Court ruled that the failure of the Central Prisons Governor to grant the late Kostas Papakostas any right to yard time “constitutes inhumane treatment and a violation of his right as protected by Article 3 of the ECHR and Article 8 of the Constitution”. In other words, Anna Aristotelous is personally responsible for this inhuman treatment of Kostas Papakostas, which lasted for two years and which led to his deteriorating health and eventual death.

President Christodoulides therefore insists that he will appoint to a humanitarian post a person who, according to the Court, is responsible for the illegal and inhuman treatment of a seriously ill person. Since Mr Christodoulides does not respect the memory of Kostas Papakostas, let him at least respect the decisions of the Court.