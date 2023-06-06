A meeting took place today between a delegation of AKEL and a UNFICYP delegation, headed by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) respectively.

During the meeting, the situation surrounding the Cyprus problem as it is evolving within the context of international developments in our region was discussed. More specifically, the initiatives that must be taken at various levels for the resumption of the dialogue were discussed with a view to achieving a federal solution on the basis of the agreed framework. Towards this end, the importance of the Confidence Building Means and in particular the recent proposal submitted by AKEL to the President of the Republic concerning the Turkish Cypriot community and bicommunal relations was discussed. A copy of the relevant proposal was handed over to Mr. Stewart during the meeting.

The AKEL delegation also included Toumazos Tsielepis, Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of the C.C. of AKEL and member of the Political Bureau of AKEL, Stavri Kalopsidiotou member of the Cyprus Problem Office of the Party and the Central Committee of AKEL and Elias Demetriou, Head of the Rapprochement Bureau of the Party and the Central Committee of AKEL.