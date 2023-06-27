AEK Youth held their presentation day to mark the end of the season.

The U16, managed by Andreas Prokopiou, steered his team towards victory in the U16 Youth Cup, beating Northwood 2-1 in the final. They are all looking forward to moving up to U18 football next season.

The U14s managed by Stathi Marneros and Marino Charalambous also celebrated another successful season with a solid league campaign and reaching 2 finals. The team tasted victory in an emphatic 5-0 victory v Harrow Stars to win the prestigious Middlesex Cup.

With both teams doing well, it was no surprise their successes caught the eye of many players who were keen to join AEK. Andreas has managed to recruit well for the U18s and likewise, the U14s who have signed some terrific players and who, will no doubt, push the team onto good things next season.

With this in mind, AEK are also pleased to announce the establishment of a second team going into U15s next season. AEK Golds will be managed by Tony Ioannou, an experienced player who played in KOPA and for Barnet Youth. Via recent trials, Tony has managed to assemble a strong looking squad who will be hoping to be competitive next season.