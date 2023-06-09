On June 6th a Barnet scheme was brought into fruition to add some much needed greenery and a seating area to kick off a new era in Golders Green. A few of us helped out with the planting and we got to talk to some curious passers by. The scheme has had mixed reviews – some are in favour of the changes, but some local residents are worried about the area attracting the wrong people at night. Our view is that it’s better to try something to make a positive improvement in the area – could it be the dawn of a new and modern Golders Green high street?