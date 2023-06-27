A must see play at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove,London N22 in Wood Green this Sunday July the 2nd and Monday July the 3rd 2023

The choice of the specific folk fairy tale was not in any way incidental. The tale refers to Spano’s effort to defeat evil, the dragons, to bring water to the village. The tale was deployed by changing it in order to highlight its parabolic value. In this case, there are two young men – a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot -, trying to bring the Water – the Peace, the prosperity to the village by defeating evil – the dragons. They collaborate and manage to overcome obstacles, to defeat the dragons – the war, the hatred, the envy, the foreigners who plunder the natural wealth of their village, the separation, the hunger, the poverty – and jointly open the trench, and the water runs.

Contributors

Direction / Adaptation: Alexia Papalazarou

Music: Giorgos Karvellos

Sets & Costumes: Thelma Kasoulidou

Lighting Design: Kyriakos Siamptanis

Actors: Vasilis Pafitis, Izel Seylani

Get your tickets here: