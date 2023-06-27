A must see play at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove,London N22 in Wood Green this Sunday July the 2nd and Monday July the 3rd 2023
The choice of the specific folk fairy tale was not in any way incidental. The tale refers to Spano’s effort to defeat evil, the dragons, to bring water to the village. The tale was deployed by changing it in order to highlight its parabolic value. In this case, there are two young men – a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot -, trying to bring the Water – the Peace, the prosperity to the village by defeating evil – the dragons. They collaborate and manage to overcome obstacles, to defeat the dragons – the war, the hatred, the envy, the foreigners who plunder the natural wealth of their village, the separation, the hunger, the poverty – and jointly open the trench, and the water runs.
Contributors
Direction / Adaptation: Alexia Papalazarou
Music: Giorgos Karvellos
Sets & Costumes: Thelma Kasoulidou
Lighting Design: Kyriakos Siamptanis
Actors: Vasilis Pafitis, Izel Seylani
Get your tickets here:
-
Cypriot Community Centre, July 2nd 7pm https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spanos-and-the-forty-dragons-cypriot-folk-tale-tickets-646901659277
-
Cypriot Community Centre, July 3rd 6.30pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spanos-and-the-forty-dragons-cypriot-folk-tale-tickets-646894808787