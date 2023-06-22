Windrush day

“Today is the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush docking at the Port of Tilbury at the invitation of the British government. The ship brought 492 passengers to the UK from a number of Caribbean islands including Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. They were invited because we needed people to help us get back onto our feet after the Second World War.

“We must always remember that part of the reason we are the country we are is because of the contributions made by people who came from the Caribbean as well as other parts of the world, which is what makes the Windrush so important to our shared history.

“Many people who have made Barnet their home have a strong connection with the Windrush generation.

“On a personal level, my wife came over from Trinidad in 1970. She was the wicket keeper for the West Indies in the first women’s cricket world cup final. Because she came over in 1970, she counts as a member of the Windrush generation. So, it’s a cause close to my heart and again I thank those people from the Caribbean who have helped make Britain the country it is today.”

Live online with Windrush author Sarah Lee, Thursday 7-8pm

To mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush, Barnet Libraries are hosting a live online ‘in conversation’ with author Sarah Lee, whose debut novel ‘An Ocean Apart’ is inspired by her mother’s journey from the Caribbean to work in Britain as a nurse.

The evening will explore the themes of the novel and you have the chance to put your questions to the author.

Thursday, 7-8pm. Book your free tickets: An online evening with author Sarah Lee discussing her book An Ocean Apart Tickets, Thu 22 Jun 2023 at 19:00 | Eventbrite External link