Henry Hendron’s criminal activities were uncovered after officers arrested a man in 2021 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs.

As a result of that arrest the man’s phone was forensically examined and messages were found from Hendron asking the man to supply him with drugs. Hendron had been engaged to represent the man in a criminal case.

Following an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime South Syndicate further evidence was found from 2020, indicating Hendron was purchasing drugs from yet another client he was representing.

Hendron was arrested on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 and was subsequently charged.

Today (Tuesday, 13 June) Hendron, 42 (28.12.80) of Old Compton Street, W1 appeared at Woolwich Crown Court where he was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and one count of possessing a Class A controlled drug (crystal meth).

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson of the Specialist Crime South, said: “At the time of his arrest Hendron was a serving barrister. The behaviour displayed by Hendron, while acting for the Bar, was unacceptable, unethical and illegal. Actions like his can tarnish the reputation of all those involved in the criminal justice system and the whole team were determined to bring him to account.

“As a result of the hard work and thorough investigation, Hendron has been now been made to face the consequences of his actions.”