5th BICOMMUNAL PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

AKEL & “Left – GUE/NGL”: “Faces of Cyprus”

TERMS OF THE COMPETITION:

1. SUBJECT OF THE CONTEST: “Faces of Cyprus”

Photographers are invited to capture faces of Cyprus across the island. The participants will capture through their photographs the portraits of Cypriots of all ages, origins and of any diversity. The set of photographs will capture the Cyprus of today through the faces of its people, regardless of their age, race or ethnicity and regardless which side of the partitionist barbed wire they reside.

2. PURPOSE: The first 3 winners will be awarded and will have the opportunity to participate in a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels. The 12 best photos selected will be included in the Calendar which will be published for 2024. The 40 best photographs will also be included in an exhibition which will be presented in various cities in Cyprus and abroad.

3. GENERAL TERMS:

● No entry fee.

● The competition is focused on one theme.

● All citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and citizens of third countries lawfully residing in Cyprus, who have reached the age of 16, are eligible to participate.

● Each contestant can participate with 1 to 5 of his/her work.

● Copyright. The photographer must be the copyright holder and author of the works submitted and must ensure the consent of the persons depicted in his/her photographs. The protection of personal data is a prerequisite for participation in the competition.

● Photographs that have been published on any previous occasion will not be accepted.

● Photos must have been taken only in Cyprus.

● Participants are free to use any of the following approach/interpretation that suits their own way of expression. However, photographs that have been edited or in which some element has been added/removed that distorts their authenticity will be excluded from the competition. Edits on contrast, brightness, colour and frame settings that do not alter the authenticity of the photograph will be will be accepted. In these matters the judgement of the committee applies evaluation committee.

● The photographs must not include any signature, name and mark (logo) or any other indication pointing to the identity of the participant.

4. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

● Photographs must include a principal portrait of an individual, regardless of whether other figures are included in the background. The portrait must include a figure that includes part or all of the face.

● Dimensions. Photographs must be vertical (portrait).

● Photographs may be black and white or colour.

● Entries for the competition should be sent via email. Photos must be, in a digital jpg file, in 300 dpi resolution. The colour profile must be sRGB.

5. SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES

● All photos must have a name which will be followed by a name, a code of at least four letters and two numbers, and the location where they were taken (e.g.: AGED FISHERMAN -Abcd14-Morphou). Each contestant may use only one code name for all the photos he/she submits.

● Photos should be sent to the following e-mail address:

[email protected] (Alternatively, they can be sent via “WeTransfer” or similar file transfer platform.

● Personal details must be included in the explanatory part of the contestant. The email must include the Name, Surname, Address, Telephone and e-mail.

● The last date for sending entries for the competition is 24/09/2023.

6. RESULTS OF THE COMPETITION

● The evaluation committee and the organising committee are composed of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots from the field of photography and culture.

● The results of the competition will be announced after the completion of the competition. The winners will be awarded at an Award Ceremony to be subsequently announced. In addition, exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad on dates to be announced at a later date.