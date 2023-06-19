The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League organiseď a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023 at The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League are organising a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023 at The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League are organising a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023

All proceeds will go towards buying a minibus for aiding the elderly and disabled day service.

You can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cypriotcommunitycentreminibusfund