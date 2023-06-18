Georgia beat Cyprus 2-1 in Larnaca to maintain pressure on Scotland ahead of their European Championship qualifying clash in Glasgow on Tuesday.

A late goal from Zuriko Davitashvili after Georges Mikautadze’s opener had been cancelled out by a Ioannis Pittas penalty made it four points from two games for Georgia, five behind Group A leaders Scotland, who have played an extra game, following their dramatic victory over Norway.

Dykes and McLean strike late to seal epic comeback for Scotland in Norway

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva scored the goals as Portugal coasted past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Group J. The Manchester United midfielder netted twice late on after Manchester City’s Silva had given the 2016 European champions a half-time lead.

Lithuania and Bulgaria both picked up their first point of the qualifying campaign after drawing 1-1 in Group G, whilst Montenegro and Hungary moved to within two points of group leaders Serbia as they shared a goalless draw.