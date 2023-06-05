On Pentecost Sunday, 4th June 2023, Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth (COTY) hosted as a first ever picnic for Young Adults (ages 16-35) in Kensington Park following the Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom. Nearly 200 Young Adults of diverse backgrounds and from various Orthodox jurisdictions in the United Kingdom gathered for a day of food, fun, and fellowship. The picnic began at 13:00 and concluded at about 20:00. Participants enjoyed live music, picnic foods, sports activities, and fellowship in a welcoming and sunny London park.

The COTY Pentecost Young Adult Picnic will now be an annual event subsidized, personally, by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas to cultivate deeper fellowship, stronger networking, lasting friendships, and solidarity amongst all young adult Orthodox Christians as well as among all young adults of good will.

COTY was established with the encouragement and blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain to be an ecclesial place of welcome, fellowship, and faith, for Archdiocesan young adults as well as for young adults across all Orthodox jurisdictions in the United Kingdom to foster Orthodox “unity in diversity” on the “grass roots” focusing always on the local vineyard of our Lord and the building up of the Body of Christ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. All are welcome.

The next COTY event is on June 10. For more information, please visit: Events — Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth (coty.org.uk)

*Photos Credit: Jessy Papasavva Photography