100 days of the Christodoulides government…without “social reactions”

Article by Vakis Charalambous –member of the C.C. of AKEL and of the Economic Policy Sector of the Party

25 June 2023, HARAVGI newspaper

Although it is too early to make any meaningful judgement or assessment of the work of the current government, its first signs reflect the government’s orientation on many issues. Particularly on the critical issues of the economy, no one would have expected long-standing, let alone structural, problems of the Cyprus economy to have been resolved within the first 100 days of the Christodoulides administration. However, one would expect substantive moves to have been made on issues that were at the top of the pre-election agenda, such as the issue of expensiveness, the high cost of living and foreclosures.

It is no coincidence that the issue of expensiveness was and is one of the burning issues. The slight fall in the rate of inflation is not reflected in reality, as high prices continue to exert unprecedented pressure on people’s incomes, households and businesses.

As was to be expected, the government has aligned itself with the logic of fiscal surpluses and compliance with the fiscal framework. Like its predecessors, the Christodoulides government continues to pursue the logic of large surpluses in the public coffers stemming from ongoing expensiveness, without returning some of this additional revenue to society through the implementation of a social policy.

The reduction in VAT rates on basic and essential goods is important, but it is not in itself sufficient to address the unprecedented wave of expensiveness. This has been demonstrated in practice, as the prices of many products on supermarket shelves have risen, without the benefit being shifted on to consumers.

As regards the cost of electricity and fuel, the government does not seem to understand the real situation. The electricity subsidy provided to date expires at the end of the month, but the government ruling forces have not taken a position regarding the continuation of this specific measure. The same applies to the reduced tax rate on fuel. A plan to replace these measures or implement other measures to provide relief to households and businesses has not been announced.

On the crucial issue of the management of Non-Servicing Loans, what stands out is the refusal of the government ruling forces to consider the proposals submitted by AKEL and other parties. The stated and – by European directives – established right of the borrower to have access to courts has been rejected by the government. The imbalance between banks and hedge funds vis-à-vis borrowers remains, but the government does not favour changes that would shield the framework of protection for borrowers. The notorious Rent for Installment scheme that is presented as a gift from heaven has yet to be presented. The Code of Conduct on restructuring remains empty talk, while the arbitrariness of the hedge funds continues unabated.

In the wake of the continuous increases in interest rates, the government acts as a mere observer, exhausting its role by exchanging letters with the banks or issuing simple recommendations. They are the same people who announced measures to address the interest rate danger during the pre-election period. But there seems to be an abyss between announcements and government action. Borrowers who have to make ends meet are at the bottom, while the banks who are recording exorbitant profits due to the rise in interest rates are at the top.

A strong economy – as the President of the Republic reiterates – is necessary to support society and no one disagrees with that. However, political will is also needed to deal directly and decisively with the critical and burning issues the economy faces and, by extension, society.

On the broader, major and structural problems such as housing policy, energy planning and many others, there has been a repetition of intentions. But what we can judge are the deeds, not any intentions… After all, these dissolve in the face of unexpected opportunities.