Ten people aboard a vessel flying the British flag that ran aground in the Ayia Napa area were rescued on Sunday afternoon, in an operation of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRRC).

The JRCC said in a statement that it had received information at around 16:25 about the grounding in shallow waters of the United Kingdom-flagged vessel REBECCA, with 10 people aboard, in the sea area of Ayia Napa.

Vessels of the Port and Maritime Police and the Ayia Napa Marina were mobilised, it adds, as well as volunteers on Jet Skis who managed to bring everyone on board safely to shore.

The vessel remains at the beaching point, the JRCC said, adding that the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Department of Fisheries, as well as the Marine Accidents and Incidents Investigation Committee have been notified for further actions of their competence.