A woman has been charged with theft from a person following an incident in Waltham Cross.

At around 11.40am on Friday 28 April, a shopper had her purse taken from her coat pocket while inside the Card Factory store in The Pavilion. The shopper alerted staff, officers attended and a woman was arrested.

Stanka Staneva, aged 56, of Park View Road, London was subsequently charged with theft from a person and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 June.

Broxbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Chris Fisher said: “Officers regularly patrol the area in uniform as well as in plain clothes targeting those coming to the borough to commit crime.

“These offences usually target those shopping with handbags or purses on display and there is some simple crime prevention advice that people can follow to help them reduce their chances of being targeted by thieves.

“Please keep your bag on you at all times with it zipped up and be aware of people distracting you or brushing past you. Also keep an eye out for elderly or vulnerable members of the public, who unfortunately are sometimes targeted by thieves.”

Anyone with any information about purse theft can report it online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.