Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 07:53hrs on Wednesday, 24 May to reports of a lorry in collision with a cyclist on Fitzroy Street, W1.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended and provided first aid. Despite their efforts, the cyclist – who is believed to be aged in his 20s – died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives ask witnesses or anyone with dashcam to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1330/24 May.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.