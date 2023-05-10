We will always advocate for Bizonal Bicommunal Federation, says British Minister

We will always advocate for a bizonal bicommunal federation along UN principles, UK Minister for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, said on Wednesday after having been received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace.

Docherty, who is in Cyprus for an official visit, was replying to a journalist’s question, saying that the President of the Republic “made some very encouraging statements about his desire to see a settlement and for that process to continue.”

“We entirely support his approach of a bicommunal bizonal federation,” he said and added “we think that is the right approach.”

Docherty also noted that “we have to see what comes in terms of the wider political context of the Turkish elections,” but reaffirmed that “we will always advocate for a bizonal bicommunal federation along UN principles”. He concluded that he and President Christodoulides “had a very positive discussion in that regard.”

Aim for progress in bilateral relations on trade, tourism and education

One of the main focuses of Docherty’s visit is to ensure the relations between the UK and Cyprus on trade, tourism and education, as he said. “We had a really positive conversation with the President, talking about a wide range of very important Anglo-Cyprus issues,” he added.

He noted that he and President Christodoulides also talked about the recent coronation of King Charles. “We were honoured to have the President attend and I know he found it very special,” Docherty said. “And I think it was a reminder of the very unique strong bond between Great Britain and Cyprus and the huge Cypriot community in London and other cities and the very close connections that we enjoy today,” he added.

Docherty also noted “that we must never forget that there are many Brits living here in Cyprus, enjoying your fine weather, and more than a million come on holiday every year.” In that regard, he expressed his regret for not having the opportunity to visit the beach, during his time in Cyprus.

“My focus here is to ensure that relations are in good order and we continue to push forward on trade, tourism and education, and we had a very satisfactory discussion with the President,” he concluded, saying that he was grateful for the opportunity to speak to President Christodoulides.