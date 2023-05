† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Xenia Taki Neophytou

(Nicolaou)

A loving wife mother grandmother and sister a lovely lady, always in our heart.

R.I.P.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 31st May at 10:00 am, at St. Demetrios Greek

Orthodox Church, Corner of Logan Rd and Town Rd, London N9 0LP, followed by the burial at

Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, London N9 9HP, at 11:30 am.

