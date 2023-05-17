† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Vassoula Vronti Orchard

(from Trikomo, Cyprus)

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce that our beloved Vassoula, passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Vassoula leaves behind her husband Clive, her two daughters Maria and Alexia, grandsons Tate and Miles, son-in-law Chris, sister Demetra, brother Panicos and their families, and extended family and friends.

Vassoula’s funeral service will be held at 11am, on Wednesday 24th May 2023, at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN, followed by the burial at Pinner New Cemetery, 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH. at 1pm.

The wake will be held at St. Panteleimon Church Hall after the burial.

Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. There will also be an option for those wishing to donate to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in Vassoula’s memory via a Web link / Charity box on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Βασούλλα Βροντή Όρτσαρτ

(από το Τρίκωμο, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας Βασούλλα, απεβίωσε την Κυριακή

7 Μαΐου 2023 σε ηλικία 68 ετών.

Η Βασούλλα καταλείπει τον σύζυγο της Κλάιβ, τις δύο κόρες της Μαρία και Αλεξία, τους εγγονούς της Τέιτ και Μάιλς, τον γαμπρό της Κρις, τα αδέλφια της Δήμητρα και Πανίκο με τις οικογένειές τους, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της Βασούλλας θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 24 Μαΐου 2023, στις 11πμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Παντελεήμονα, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Pinner New, 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH στη 1μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο χόλ της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα μετά την ταφή. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλούν στο γραφείο τελετών Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. Επίσης, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην της για το The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, ηλεκτρονικά είτε την ημέρα της κηδείας.

