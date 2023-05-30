† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Vasilis Panayi

(from Koma tou Yialou, Karpasia)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, Father

and Grandfather, Vasilis Panayi on 19 May 2023, aged 81.

Vasilis emigrated to England, in 1961, where he soon met and married Julia and began their family. He was a dedicated family man, working hard for the benefit of his growing family. A caring and kind hearted person, Vasilis was loved and respected by all who knew him. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, bringing him great happiness.

He is survived by his wife Julia, children Theodora, Nicholas & Athena, Sons-in-Law Russell & Sean, Grandchildren: Thomas, Zoe, Daphne, Julia-Marie & Alexander.

“His loss will be felt by many, though his memory will live eternal in our hearts,

may his soul rest forever in peace and love”

The funeral will be held on Tuesday 6 June at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary, Trinity Rd, Wood Green, London. N22 8LB, at 10:00 am followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 11:30 am. The family requests that rather than floral contributions, donations are made to the British Heart Foundation, for which donation boxes will be available on the day. Following the burial, there will be

a small gathering to celebrate Vasilis’s life at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd,

New Southgate. N11 1NL.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Βασίλης Παναγή

(από την Κώμα του Γιαλού, Καρπασία)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα

και παππού, Βασίλη Παναγή στις 19 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 81ος ετών.

Ο Βασίλης μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία το 1961 όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε

την Τζούλια. Ήταν αφοσιωμένος οικογενειάρχης και εργαζόταν σκληρά για την προκοπή της οικογένειάς του. Ευγενικός και καλόκαρδος, ήταν αγαπητός και σεβαστός από όλους όσοι τον είχαν γνωρίσει. Τα εγγόνια του, ήταν το καμάρι και η χαρά του.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Τζούλια, τα παιδιά του Θεοδώρα, Νικόλαο & Αθηνά,

τους γαμπρούς του Ράσελ & Σον και τα εγγόνια του Θωμά, Ζωή, Δάφνη,

Τζούλια-Μαρί & Αλέξανδρο.

«Ο θάνατός του θα είναι μεγάλη απώλεια για πολλούς, όμως, η μνήμη του

θα παραμείνει αιώνια. Ο Θεός ας αναπαύσει τη ψυχή του»

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 6 Ιουνίου από τον ιερο ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Rd, Wood Green, Λονδίνο. N22 8LB, στις 10:00 π.μ. και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 11:30 π.μ.

Παράκληση της οικογένειας είναι αντί λουλουδιών να γίνουν εισφορές για το British Heart Foundation την ημέρα της κηδείας. Μετά την ταφή θα ακολουθήσει μικρή

συγκέντρωση για τον εορτασμό της ζωής του Βασίλη στο The Penridge Suite

