† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Vasiliki Stavrou

(from Exo Metochi, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Vasiliki Stavrou who passed away on 15th May 2023.

She leaves behind her son Kyriacos, daughter in law Zoulla, grandchildren Vasos andHaroulla and great grandchildren Ava-Rose and Lois along with her nieces and nephews.

A loving mother, grandmother and auntie, who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 26th May 2023 at 10.30am at St Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB and she will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery,

Brunswich Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Βασιλική Σταύρου

(από το Έξω Μετόχι Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Βασιλικής Σταύρου που έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 15 Μαΐου 2023.

Καταλείπει τον γιο της Κυριάκο, τη νύφη της Ζούλλα, τα εγγόνια της Βάσο και Χαρούλλα και τα δισέγγονα τηςAva-Rose και Lois, καθώς και τα ανίψια της.

«Μια τρυφερή μητέρα, γιαγιά και θεία, που θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένεια και στους φίλους της».

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 26 Μαΐου 2023, στις 10.30 π.μ. από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswich Park Rd, London N11 1JJ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family