† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Savvas Philippou

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Savva Philippou on

Wednesday 05th April 2023 aged 66. Sav as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, was a caring, loving person, he is loved by all who knew him.

He will be sorely missed by all the family, and although Savva has passed away, he will always be in our hearts and minds forever.

God rest his soul.

Savva leaves behind his wife Anna, son Michael and daughter Zina, as well his Brother Andrew and his parents Kika and Michael.

The funeral will be on Friday 12th May 2023, at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road N8 OLY, at 12.30 pm, following by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 2.30 pm.

The Wake will be held following the Burial at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, N11 1NP.

The family wish that instead floral contributions, that you donate to our dedicated charity page which you can find the link below.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sav-philippou?utm_source

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας Σάββα Φιλίππου, απεβίωσε

την Τετάρτη 5 Απριλίου 2023 σε ηλικία 66 ετών.

Ο Σάβ, όπως τον αποκαλούσαμε όλοι χαϊδευτικά, ήταν ένας άνθρωπος στοργικός και αγαπητός σε όλους όσοι τον γνώρισαν.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και έστω και αν ο Σάββας έφυγε από τη ζωή, θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές και στο μυαλό μας.

«Ο Θεός ας αναπαύσει τη ψυχή του»

Ο Σάββας αφήνει τη σύζυγό του Άννα, τον γιο του Μιχαήλ και την κόρη του Ζήνα,

τον αδελφό του Ανδρέα και τους γονείς του Κίκα και Μιχαήλ.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 12 Μαΐου 2023, από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road N8 OLY, στις 12.30μ.μ. και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του NewSouthgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 2.30μ.μ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων ‘Ariana’, N11 1NP.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί για λουλούδια, να γίνουν εισφορές μέσω της ιστοσελίδας:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sav-philippou?utm_source

Gods garden By Melissa Shreve.

God looked around his garden and found an empty place,

He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face,

He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest,

Gods garden must be beautiful he always takes the best,

He knew that you were suffering he you were in pain,

He knew that you would never get well on earth again,

He saw the world was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb,

So, he closed your eyelids and whispered peace be thine,

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you the day god called you home

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family