† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Paraskevas Demetriou

(from London)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paraskevas (Barry) Demetriou.

He leaves behind his mother Despina, his brother Patroklos, his sister-in-law Helen, his nephew Demetri, and nieces Cleo and Sofia, as well as many aunties, uncles and cousins

in the UK and in Cyprus.

The funeral will be on Friday 2nd June at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road N8 OLY, at 12:30pm, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 2.30 pm.

Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. Enchanted Floral Design in Whetstone (Phone: 020 8446 1826)

are doing the funeral flowers so if anyone else wants to use them for ease can do so.

There is also an option for those wishing to donate in memory of Paraskevas (Barry),

to University College London Hospital (UCLH), via a web link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paraskevas-demetriou

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παρασκευάς Δημητρίου

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με την μεγαλύτερη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας γιου και αδελφού Παρασκευά (Πάρη) Δημητρίου.

Αφήνει τη μητέρα του Δέσποινα, τον αδελφό του Πάτροκλο, τη νύφη του Χέλεν και τα τρία αδελφοτέχνια του, Δημήτρη, Κλειούλλα και Σοφία, καθώς και πολλούς φίλους, θείους – θείες και ξαδέλφια στην Αγγλία και στην Κύπρο.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή, 2 Ιουνίου 2023, στις 12:30 από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Haringey, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει

η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ, στις 14:30.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English Funeral

Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. To Enchanted Floral Design

στο Whetstone ανέλαβε τα λουλούδια της κηδείας και όσοι επιθυμούν, μπορούν να επικοινωνήσουν μαζί τους στο τηλ: 020 8446 1826. Οι εισφορές εις μνήμη του Παρασκευά, θα διατεθούν στο University College London Hospital (UCLH) και μπορούν να γίνουν μέσω του συνδέσμου: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paraskevas-demetriou

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

