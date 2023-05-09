DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

02/10/1934 – 06/04/2023

Panayiotis Michael (Gonzolos)

(from Limnia, Cyprus)

It is with heartfelt sadness, that we announce the passing of Peter Michael,

a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-Grandfather, brother and god father.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Anna, his two daughters Flora and Helen,

Son Michael, and Son-in-law Serge. Three grandchildren George, Panayiotis Andreas, granddaughter-in-law Nassia and one beautiful little great granddaughter Elana. Siblings George and Eleni as well asmany saddened extended family members and friends.

Panayiotis (Peter) was born in Limnia, Cyprus on the 2nd of October 1934.

He arrived in London in 1955 where he met his wonderful wife Anna and married

in 1957. He was a skilled Carpenter, craftsman, and builder.

The funeral will take place on Monday 15th May 2023, at 11:00am, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Wood Green 21, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB.

His burial will follow at 12:30pm at Islington and Camden Cemetery (ICCS),

278 High Rd, East Finchley London N2 9AG, followed by a wake. The option

of flowers or a charitable donation via the box provided would be very welcomed.

Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects to the departed.

Παναγιώτης Μιχαήλ (Γκόνζολος)

(από τα Λιμνιά, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου,

πατέρα, παππού, προπάππου, αδελφού και νονού, Παναγιώτη Μιχαήλ.

Αφήνει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Άννα, τα παιδιά του Φλώρα, Ελένη και

Μιχάλη, τον γαμπρό του Σέργιο, τα τρία του εγγόνια: Γιώργο, Παναγιώτη με τη

σύζυγό του Νάσια, και Ανδρέα, καθώς και μια όμορφη δισεγγόνα, την Ελάνα. Αφήνει, επίσης, τα αδέρφια του Γιώργο και Ελένη, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Ο Παναγιώτης γεννήθηκε στα Λιμνιά στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 1934 και μετανάστευσε στο Λονδίνο το 1955, όπου γνώρισε την υπέροχη σύζυγό του Άννα, με την οποία παντρεύτηκε το 1957. Ήταν δεξιοτέχνης ξυλουργός, τεχνίτης και οικοδόμος.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 15 Μαΐου 2023 στις 11πμ από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, 21 Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 12:30μ.μ στο Islington and Camden Cemetery (ICCS), 278 High Road, East Finchley London N2 9AG. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει κουτί για εισφορές.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

