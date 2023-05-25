† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Nicos Christou Sofianou

(from Risokarpasso, Cyprus)

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Nicos Christou Sofianou on 7th May 2023, at the age of 87.

He leaves behind his loving family.

The funeral will take place on Monday 5th June at 13:00pm, at the chapel within the Islington and Camden Cemetery, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG, followed by the burial.

The wake will be held at Whittington park community centre from 15:00 – 18:00, Yerbury Road N19 4RS.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Νίκος Χρίστου Σοφιανού

(από την Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

Με θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Νίκου Χρίστου Σοφιανού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 7 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη του οικογένεια.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 5 Ιουνίου στη 1μμ στο παρεκκλήσι του Islington and Camden Cemetery, 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG, όπου θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοινοτικό κέντρο του Whittington park, Yerbury Road N19 4RS, από τις 15:00 μέχρι τις 18:00.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

