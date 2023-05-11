† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Michael Soteriou

(from Ardana, Famagusta)

We are saddened to announce the passing of Michael Soteriou on 29th April 2023, at the age of 92.

Michael was a loving husband to Fanou (Kefala family, from Ayios Elias) who he shared over 65 years with. He also leaves behind three sons, three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

“He will be deeply missed”

Michael was born in Ardana in 1930. In 1954 he came to London, where he worked in catering and later owned his own restaurant.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 16th May at 11:30am, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB, followed by the burial service at 1:30pm at Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Road, East Finchley N2 9AG. The wake will be held at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL. Donations can be made to Prostate Cancer UK via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fanou-soteriou

A donation box will also be available on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μιχάλης Σωτηρίου

(από τα Άρδανα Αμμοχώστου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας, Μιχάλη Σωτηρίου στις 29 Απριλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 92 ετών.

Ο Μιχάλης ήταν αγαπητός σύζυγος της Φανούς (οικογένεια Κεφάλα από τον Άγιο Ηλία), με την οποία έζησε πάνω από 65 χρόνια.

Αφήνει, επίσης, τους τρεις του γιους, τρία εγγόνια και μια δισεγγόνα.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ».

Ο Μιχάλης γεννήθηκε στα Άρδανα το 1930. Το 1954 ήρθε στο Λονδίνο, όπου εργάστηκε σε εστιατόρια, ενώ αργότερα άνοιξε το δικό του.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Τρίτη 16 Μαΐου στις 11:30πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 13:30, στο κοιμητήριο του Islington & St Pancras, 278 High Rd, EastFinchley N2 9AG. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμη του για το Prostate Cancer UK την ημέρα της κηδείας, αλλά και διαδικτυακά στο:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fanou-soteriou

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family