† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Loukia Christofi

(from Eptakomi, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Loukia Christofi who passed away on the 14th May 2023.

Loukia was a loving wife † Andreas, mother of two daughters, Maria and Angela, grandmother of seven and great grandmother of six.

She battled many illness in the last two years with strength and dignity until her last breath. She will be greatly missed by all her family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her in the Greek community but she will live on with all the memories we have.

Loukia’s wish was to be laid to rest with her beloved husband Andreas from Patriki.

The funeral service will be held at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, Harringay, N8 0LY, on the 9th June, at 12:30 pm. The burial will be at New Southgate cemetery, at 2:30 pm. The wake will follow at Ariana banqueting suite, North London

Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1GN.

If anyone wishes to send flowers, please send them to Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road N22 8NG, from Thursday 8th June by 5 pm, or Friday 9th June by 9 am.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Λουκία Χριστοφή

(από την Επτακώμη, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Λουκίας Χριστοφή,

που έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 14 Μαΐου 2023.

Η Λουκία ήταν στοργική σύζυγος του † Αντρέα, αφοσιωμένη μητέρα της Μαρίας και της Αγγέλας, υπερήφανη γιαγιά επτά εγγονιών και έξι δισέγγονων.

Πάλεψε με πολλές ασθένειες τα τελευταία δύο χρόνια, πάντοτε με δύναμη και αξιοπρέπεια, μέχρι την τελευταία της πνοή. Θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένειά της και σε όσους είχαν την τύχη να τη γνωρίσουν. Θα ζει για πάντα στην καρδιά και το μυαλό μας, μαζί με όλες τις όμορφες αναμνήσεις και τις συμβουλές που μας άφησε.

Επιθυμία της, ήταν να ταφεί με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Αντρέα (από το Πατρίκι).

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay, N8 0LY, στις 9 Ιουνίου, στις 12:30 μ.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνειστο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, στις 2:30μ.μ.

Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων ‘Ariana’ North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1GN.

Όσοι επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια, μπορούν

να το πράξουν μέσω του Demetriou and English,

131-133 Myddleton Rd N22 8NG,

την Πέμπτη 8 Ιουνίου (έως τις 5 το απόγευμα) ή

την Παρασκευή 9 Ιουνίου (μέχρι τις 9 π.μ).

