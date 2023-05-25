† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Loucas Hadjiandrea

(from Ardana, Famagusta, Cyprus)

We are saddened to announce the passing of Loucas Hadjiandrea on 14th May 2023, at the age of 96.

He leaves behind a son, a daughter, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Monday 5th June at 12:00pm at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Corner of Logan Rd and Town Rd, London N9 0LP followed by the burial service at 1:30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at The Woodman, 128 Bourne Hill, London N13 4BD. A donation box will be available on the day with the proceeds going to The British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Λουκάς Χατζηαντρέα

(από τα Άρδανα Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Λουκά Χατζηανδρέα, που απεβίωσε στις 14 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 96 ετών.

Αφήνει τον γιο του, την κόρη του, πέντε εγγόνια και πέντε δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 5 Ιουνίου στις 12 το μεσημέρι από τoν ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Corner of Logan Rd and Town Rd, London N9 0LP και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή

στη 1:30μμ στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο ‘The Woodman’, 128 Bourne Hill, London N13 4BD. Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών την ημέρα της κηδείας και τα έσοδα θα διατεθούν στο The British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

