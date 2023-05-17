† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Georgiou

(from South Woodford)

It’s with a heavy heart we announce the sudden death of our beloved George Georgiou, 52 years old from South Woodford, lived his last years in Latsia, Cyprus.

He leaves behind his mother Maro Georgiou, from Varosi, his sister Helen Georgiou from London and deceased father Bambos Georgiou from Mathiatis who had a grocery shop in Leyton called Bambos Stores.

George sadly passed away on the 12th April 2023 and funeral was held in Cyprus on 15th April 2023.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family