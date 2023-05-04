Evangelos Partaourides

(from Limassol, Cyprus)

It is with heavy heart that we announce the death of

our beloved Evangelos Partaourides, who passed away on Saturday 15th April 2023, at the age of 78.

He leaves behind his wife Ann, his daughter Andy and son in law Jimmy.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 11th May 2023, at 9:30am, at the The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius, Edmonton, Town Road/ Logan Road, London N9 0LP. The burial will follow at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.