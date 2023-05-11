† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Constantinos Stavros Kouppas

(from South London)

With heavy hearts and painful disbelief we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Costa (father Stavros from Larnaca, mother Georgoulla from Leonarisso).

His beloved wife Phrosa (Lymbia) is left heartbroken with their children Philippa, Georgia, Stavros, Athos, respective partners and adoring grandchildren Gio, Eva, Matteo and Lucas. His siblings Helen, Skevie, Chris, Thekla, Androulla and their families will also miss him dearly.

Costa lived, laughed and lifted us all in his unique way, leaving a void on Earth but lighting a joy in Heaven. Costa remains etched in our lives forever and we will live with his laughter and presence alongside us.

The funeral will take place at Ayios Nectarios Church, Battersea, Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR, at 11.30am on Wednesday 24th May. He will be laid to rest at 2pm at Bandon Hill Cemetery, Plough Lane, SM6 8JQ. The wake will follow at St. Oswald’s Parish Church, Green Lane, SW16 3SB.

There will be a donation box at the church or donate online at: https://app.investmycommunity.com/costa for Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation and Ayios Nectarios Church.

“Bless you all. May he rest in peace”.

