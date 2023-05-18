Death Notice

Anthoulla Elia

From Limassol

We sadly announce that Anthoulla Elia passed away on Thursday 4th May 2023 at the age of 88.

She leaves behind her children George and Elia, four Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.

The funeral will be Tuesday 23rd May 2023 at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church St Demetrius, Town Road/Logan Road, Edmonton, London N9 0LP and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road,London N11 1EZ at 14.30pm.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανθούλλα Ηλία

(από την Λεμεσό)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ανθούλλας Ηλία

την Πέμπτη 4 Μαΐου 2023 σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Η Ανθούλλα αφήνει τα παιδιά της Γιώργο και Ηλία,

4 εγγόνια και 8 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία της, θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 23 Μαΐου 2023, στις 12:30μ.μ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου

Δημητρίου, στο Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ στις 14:30μ.μ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

