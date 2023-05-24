† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Angeliki (Angela) Stephanou

(from Corfu and Kakopetria)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Angeliki Stephanou, aged 81.

Angeliki will be sorely missed by her husband Charalambos, sons Stephanos and Spiros and grandchildren George, Alex and Angelina.

She will forever be in our thoughts. “A truly inspirational and devoted woman”

Angeliki’s funeral will take place on Thursday 1st June, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB, at 11:30am. A service and cremation will follow at the New Southgate Crematorium, N11 1JJ at 1pm.

The family asks that instead of flowers that donations are given to Marie Curie: https://donate.mariecurie.org.uk.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αγγελική (Αγγέλα) Στεφάνου

(από την Κέρκυρα και την Κακοπετριά)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Αγγελικής Στεφάνου, σε ηλικία 81 ετών.

Η Αγγελική θα λείψει πολύ στον σύζυγό της Χαράλαμπο, στους γιους της Στέφανο και Σπύρο και τα εγγόνια Γιώργος, Άλεξ και Αγγελίνα.

«Θα είναι για πάντα στις σκέψεις μας. Μια πραγματικά εμπνευσμένη και αφοσιωμένη γυναίκα».

Η κηδεία της Αγγελικής θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 1η Ιουνίου, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, στις 11:30πμ. Θα ακολουθήσει λειτουργία και αποτέφρωση στο Κρεματόριο του New Southgate, N11 1JJ στη 1μμ.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών να γίνονται εισφορές για το

Marie Curie: https://donate.mariecurie.org.uk.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

