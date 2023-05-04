Androulla Kyriacou Costi

(from Trimithi, Kyrenia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Androulla Kyriacou Costi, passed away on the 20th april 2023, at the age of 84.

She leaves behind her children, Maria, Ourania (deceased), Kika, Louka, Tina, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Androulla came to England in 1960, with her husband and her 2 daughters for a better life.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th May 2023, at 12:30pm from the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetriοs, Edmonton, Logan Road N9 0LP, with burial to follow at Edmonton cemetery, Church street, N9 9HP. The wake will be held at St. Demetrios church upstairs hall. There will be a donation box on the day, to be made to St. Demetrios church. ‘May her memory be eternal. Rest in peace’.

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά, Ανδρούλλα Κυριάκου Κωστή, έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 20 Απριλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 84 ετών.

Αφήνει τα παιδιά της, Μαρία, Ουρανία (απεβίωσε), Κίκα, Λουκά, Τίνα, πολλά εγγόνια και δισέγγονα.

Η Αντρούλλα είχε έρθει στην Αγγλία το 1960 με τον σύζυγο και τις δύο κόρες της, για μια καλύτερη ζωή.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 17 Μαΐου 2023, στις 12:30μ.μ., από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου στο Edmonton, Logan Road N9 0LP, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church street, N9 9HP. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του Αγίου Δημητρίου στον επάνω όροφο, όπου θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για την εκκλησία.

«Ας είναι αιωνία η μνήμη της. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη».

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family