† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andriana (Androulla) Georgiou

(from Koma tou Yialou, Karpasia)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Αndriana (Androulla) Georgiou (Tsiaoushi) on 3rd May 2023, aged 84.

Soon after marrying Yerolemis from Leonarisso in Cyprus, they emigrated to England in 1963. Androulla dedicated her life to her extended family. Androulla was a caring and kind hearted person who was loved by everyone that knew her. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren who gave her pleasure and happiness until her last breath.

Androulla leaves behind her husband Yerolemis, children Panico and Maria,

daughter-in-law Sophia and grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, George and Andreas, three brothers, a sister and numerous nephews and nieces.

“She has left a void in the lives of everyone, but her memory will forever be eternal and forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

The funeral will be held on Friday 19th May 2023, at the Greek Orthodox Church

of St. Mary, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, at 1pm, followed by the burial, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 2.30pm.

The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, that donations to be made

to St. Mary’s Church Fund. A donation box will be available on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αντριάνα (Αντρούλλα) Γεωργίου

(από την Κώμα του Γιαλού)

Είναι με θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Ανδριάνας (Αντρούλλας) Γεωργίου (Τσιαούσιη) στις 3 Μαΐου, σε ηλικία 84 ετών.

Η Αντριάνα, αμέσως μετά τον γάμο της με τον Γερολέμη από το Λεονάρισο στην Κύπρο,

είχε μεταναστεύσει μαζί του στην Αγγλία το 1963, όπου και αφιέρωσε τη ζωή της στην οικογένειά της. Ήταν ένας στοργικός και καλόκαρδος άνθρωπος και την αγάπησαν όλοι όσοι τη γνώρισαν. Η περηφάνια και η χαρά της, ήταν τα εγγόνια της, τα οποία της έδιναν ευτυχία μέχρι και την τελευταία της πνοή.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Γερολέμη, τα παιδιά της Πανίκο και Μαρία, τη νύφη της Σοφία και τα εγγόνια της Μιχαήλ, Στεφανία, Γιώργο και Ανδρέα, τέσσερα αδέλφια και πολλά ανίψια.

«Έχει αφήσει δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό στις ζωές όλων, αλλά η μνήμη της θα είναι για πάντα αιώνια. Θα ζει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη»

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 19 Μαΐου, από τον καθεδρικό ναό

Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, στις 13:00

και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 14:30. Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών, να γίνουν εισφορές για τον ιερό ναό της Παναγίας την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

