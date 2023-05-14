Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL:

We need a positive agenda for the Cyprus problem

12 May 2023, ‘Astra’ radio

A positive agenda is needed for the Cyprus problem, the General Secretary of AKEL pointed out.

Speaking to the ‘Astra’ radio, Stefanos Stefanou noted that President Christodoulides is trying to set a positive agenda in relation to Euro-Turkish issues. He said, however, that the field of Euro-Turkic issues is not enough to create those dynamics that will lead to overcoming the absence of any negotiating procedure and the stalemate surrounding the Cyprus problem since 2017. What Turkey is interested in, he added, is the field of energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Stefanos Stefanou also referred to the comprehensive proposal on the Cyprus problem that has been submitted [to the government] in December 2020, saying that his Party’s proposal is being positively received by the international community. Furthermore, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed that AKEL will insist on this proposal, so that momentum is created leading to the resumption of the negotiations from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 at the Crans Montana conference.

